'I was stunned': Vidya Balan recalls an actress once commented on her dressing sense

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan recently recalled an incident when a female actor commented on her sartorial choices.
In one of her interviews, the 'Sherni' actress revealed that she was too 'stunned' to react at the time.
Vidya told RJ Siddharth Kannan recently that an actress once said something about her dressing sense.
"When she said this to me, I was so stunned that she had the gall to say something like that to me, because it’s none of her business. I came out feeling like 'what just happened'," Vidya told the radio host.
"Then I thought to myself that it is easy to comment on clothes, but if you are an actor, then at least act a little," Vidya added.
There is no denying the fact that Vidya's love for Indian wear, especially sarees, is enormous and that is pretty much evident from her Instagram handle. Sarees and salwar suits are her go-to when it comes to attending any event.
Meanwhile, Vidya, who has worked in critically acclaimed films like 'Parineeta', 'Guru', 'Paa', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'The Dirty Picture', 'Kahaani' and 'Shakuntala Devi', was last seen in Amit Masurkar’s 'Sherni', in which she played the lead role of a field forest officer named Vidya Vincent.
The film released on Amazon Prime Video last month to largely positive reviews. The film revolves around the story of a female forest officer navigating through her marriage with her rather unusual job.
On the other hand, Vidya's short film 'Natkhat' released today.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)