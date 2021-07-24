'I was stunned': Vidya Balan recalls an actress once commented on her dressing sense

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan recently recalled an incident when a female actor commented on her sartorial choices.

In one of her interviews, the 'Sherni' actress revealed that she was too 'stunned' to react at the time.

Vidya told RJ Siddharth Kannan recently that an actress once said something about her dressing sense.

"When she said this to me, I was so stunned that she had the gall to say something like that to me, because it’s none of her business. I came out feeling like 'what just happened'," Vidya told the radio host.

"Then I thought to myself that it is easy to comment on clothes, but if you are an actor, then at least act a little," Vidya added.