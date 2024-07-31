'Here Come The F****ng Bigots': Hansal Mehta SLAMS X User For Asking If His Daughter Is An Indian Citizen Or Rohingya

Hansal Mehta | Instagram

Director Hansal Mehta often shares his thoughts on social media. On Wednesday (July 31), he slammed the government officials for delaying the Aadhar registration of his daughter Kimaya Mehta despite multiple visits to the concerned authorities. According to him, his daughter faced harassment while trying to apply for Aadhar Card since 3 weeks.

Taking to platform X, Hansal shared, “My daughter has been trying to apply for an Aadhar card for the past 3 weeks. She makes the long trek to the Aadhar office in Andheri East braving rains and going early enough and the senior manager there keeps sending her back on some pretext or the other. Get this signed, get this document, the stamp is not in the correct place, and you don't have an appointment today, I am on leave for a week… This is most frustrating and nothing short of harassment.”

In response to his post, many users had different views about the same. While one of the users termed him an Illegal Rohingya Implanting Her Daughter To Be Indian. The user wrote on X, "Is your daughter an Indian citizen or are you trying to regularize am illegal Rohingya by planting her as your daughter?"

To which he responded, "Here come the f***ing bigots."

On the other hand, another user commented about her daughter's harassment and questioned her documents. "Entitled ppl think they get harassed everywhere. How does he know that his daughter is carrying the relevant docs? Just trekking to a place early in the morning won't get your work done. Someone wake him up and make him smell a strong cup of coffee," the user wrote.

Responding to the tweet Hansal wrote, "Your parivar needs coffee. Very strong coffee."

Hansal's directed crime thriller film The Buckingham Murders starring Kapoor Khan will be released in 13th September 24. His last produced film was Dedh Bigha Zameen this year.