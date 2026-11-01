Heat Director Michael Mann, 83, Accidentally Shoots Himself In Leg At Gun Range; Hospitalised

Filmmaker Michael Mann, best known for directing the crime drama Heat, was hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at a gun range in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 83-year-old director sustained a minor injury in the incident and is currently receiving medical care. According to international media reports, the accident took place at around 4 pm at Range LA. As per the Los Angeles Police Department, Mann reportedly injured himself while putting away his firearm, which accidentally went off.

Mann's representatives confirmed the incident and said that he had suffered a superficial injury. In a statement, they said, “On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released,” as per Variety.

Mann has directed several acclaimed films, including Thief, Manhunter, Collateral, The Insider and Heat. His most recent directorial venture was the 2023 biographical drama Ferrari, starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.

AWARD-WINNING movie director and producer Michael Mann has been rushed to hospital after accidentally shooting himself The 83-year-old best known for his 1995 film Heat, was at a gun range in Los Angeles when the incident occurred ₿: bc1q8grl3y7utzevu56uq0us0rpgv6r69me762g20g https://t.co/sKoBNIBfuG — Centennial Man (@CentennialMan) November 1, 2026

The filmmaker is currently working on Heat 2, a follow-up to his 1995 crime thriller Heat, which featured Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. The original film revolved around the intense face-off between a Los Angeles police detective, played by Pacino, and a professional thief, portrayed by De Niro.

Mann has adapted the screenplay for the upcoming film from the novel of the same name, which he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner in 2022. The project will reportedly work as both a prequel and a sequel, exploring the characters' earlier lives as well as events that unfold after the original film.

The upcoming film is expected to feature Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale and Adam Driver.