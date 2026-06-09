'Heartbroken, Enraged': Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bhumi Pednekar & Others Condemn Animal Cruelty, Support Manjari Fadnis' Appeal For Community Dog Mikey

Actors Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bhumi Pednekar, Sandhya Mridul and others joined the growing calls for justice in an alleged animal cruelty case involving a community dog named Mikey. On Instagram, they expressed outrage as they reacted to an emotional video posted by fellow actress Manjari Fadnis.

In her video, Manjari spoke about the disappearance of Mikey, a community dog loved by residents of her housing society. She revealed that people had spent days searching for him, putting up posters and checking with security staff in the hope of finding him. Describing Mikey as a "really sweet dog", Manjari alleged that a resident later admitted to brutally attacking the animal while he was asleep.

On her Instagram story, on Tuesday (June 9), Nushrratt reposted Manjari's appeal and strongly condemned the alleged incident. She wrote, "This is Unacceptable!! This cannot be the world we live in!! I am heartbroken and enraged".

Bhumi tagged the official Instagram account of Mumbai Police and wrote in the comments section, "I am so so so sorry, this is 💔 Justice for Mike! @mumbaipolice."

Sandhya commented, "No yaaar! This is so screwed up. So cruel. I’m so sorry! Keep fighting .. sending you love & strength."

Actor and standup comedian Vir Das commented, "In so sorry you had to go through this Manjari. Requesting @mumbaipolice to pls take action immediately."

Actress Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Im so sorry Manjari. This is so heartbreaking and makes me so bloody angry. This person needs to be punished in the strictest way possible. Pls do not let this person get away with it."

According to Manjari's account, the dog was allegedly hit on the head with an iron rod, dragged away, and assaulted further, leaving him critically injured. Through the video, Manjari sought accountability and justice for Mikey, while urging people to show compassion towards animals.

At the time of writing, no official update regarding the accused or further police action has been made public. Manjari and animal welfare activists continue to seek justice and demand stricter laws against animal cruelty.

Disclaimer: Animal cruelty is a punishable offence. If you witness abuse or neglect of an animal, report it to the police, AWBI, or PETA India's emergency helpline at 98201 22602.