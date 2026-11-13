 'Heartbreaking': Riddhima Pandit Expresses Concern For Sharad Kapoor, Recalls How He Fulfilled Her Childhood Birthday Wish
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'Heartbreaking': Riddhima Pandit Expresses Concern For Sharad Kapoor, Recalls How He Fulfilled Her Childhood Birthday Wish

Riddhima Pandit shared a touching childhood memory after watching Sharad Kapoor's emotional video about his pet dogs. The actress recalled approaching him for an autograph after watching Dastak and asking him to call on her birthday

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 13, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
'Heartbreaking': Riddhima Pandit Expresses Concern For Sharad Kapoor, Recalls How He Fulfilled Her Childhood Birthday Wish
Riddhima Pandit Prays For Sharad Kapoor's Health After Viral Video | Instagram

Television actress Riddhima Pandit has expressed concern over actor Sharad Kapoor's health after a video of him went viral on social media, showing him getting emotional as his four pet dogs were being moved to an animal welfare center amid his ongoing personal challenges.

Riddhima Pandit Prays For Sharad Kapoor's Health

Hema Choudhary, founder of Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust and a friend of Sharad, shared the video, explaining why the actor’s dogs were being moved from his residence. According to her, Sharad is currently facing certain physical challenges and requires attention and care. With his wife and newborn child also living in the house, managing four dogs has reportedly become difficult under the present circumstances.

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Riddhima Pandit Recalls Sharad Kapoor's Sweet Gesture Amid Health Concerns

Reacting to the video, Riddhima shared a heartfelt childhood memory of the actor and wrote, "It’s really heartbreaking to see him like this. As a kid I remember running up to him for an autograph (right after Dastak) and even told him that its my bday tomo will u call me n wish me? He said yes; who would have thought he would have cared to call or remember, but he did. He called me the next day n wished me a Happy bday."

The actress further added that she was praying for Sharad’s good health and hoped he would soon be reunited with his beloved pets, who are being relocated amid his ongoing health challenges.

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