Heart Of The Hunter OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Heart of the Hunter stars Bonko Cosmo Khoza as Zuko Khumalo in the lead role. It is based on Deon Meyer's hit novel of the same name. The film is directed by Mandla Walter Dube. He is also the producer, co-screenwriter and cinematographer. The movie is set to release digitally in March.

Where to watch Heart of the Hunter

The film is all set to premiere from March 29, 2024 onwards on Netflix.

Cast

Heart of Hunter cast includes Bonko Cosmo Khoza as Zuko Khumalo, Masasa Mbangeni, Connie Chiume, Sisanda Henna, Deon Coetzee, Peter Butler, Tim Theron, and Masasa Mbangeni in prominent roles.

Plot

Heart of the Hunter follows the story of Zuko Khumalo, a man whose family is at stake due to a quest he undertakes. The trailer portrays the dilemma of a man with a mysterious and terrifying past as he struggles to balance his sense of duty towards his nation and the family life he always wanted. The trailer shows Zuko's old friend, who reminds him of a promise he made years ago. This sense of patriotism and justice leads to a lot of chaos and action in the film.

From the director of Silverton Siege, Mandlakayise Walter Dube brings us Netflix’s newest suspense thriller, Heart of the Hunter. Starring Bonko Khoza, Masasa Mbangeni, Peter Butler, Connie Ferguson, Sisanda Henna and Nicole Fortuin. Heart of the Hunter premieres 29 March 2024. pic.twitter.com/lCOA2HDm9A — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) February 5, 2024

As the stakes get higher, Zuko struggles with the decision of whether to return to a life full of chaos, excitement, close calls, and heartbreak. However, he ultimately decides to embark on a 72-hour mission that involves stealing bikes, recognizing the gravity of the situation. Zuko is determined to protect his family's safety and preserve the nation's peace, no matter what it takes.