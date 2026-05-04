'He Will Fight Again': Kamal Haasan Reacts To Tamil Nadu Election Results, Sends Strong Message To M. K. Stalin, Congratulates Thalapathy Vijay

Kamal Haasan Reacts To Tamil Nadu Election Results, Sends Strong Message To M. K. Stalin, Congratulates Thalapathy Vijay |

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay’s party, TVK, showed an impressive performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. With Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam making gains and MK Stalin’s DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) losing ground, Chief Minister’s close friend and actor Kamal Haasan shared a public note. He mentioned that Stalin will not "wilt in defeat" and will continue to fight again. Kamal also congratulated Vijay on achieving a strong victory.

Kamal wrote, "In democratic politics, elections are but one part. My dear friend, the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Mr. @mkstalin, is not one to exult in victory. Nor is he one to wilt in defeat." He then added, "He will fight again. He will win again."

Kamal also congratulated Vijay and his party TVK for their performance. He tweeted, "My congratulations to the leader of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Thiru." The fellow actor added, Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, and the members of his party, who have earned the people's trust and achieved a great victory in their very first election. Kamal further extended his best wishes for Vijay’s public service to flourish.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to the actor-turned-politician. He tweeted, "Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance. The Centre will leave no stone unturned in furthering the progress of Tamil Nadu and the well-being of its people."

Gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the NDA in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. We will always remain at the forefront in addressing people’s issues and improving their lives.



Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance.



The Centre will leave no… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2026

As per the latest Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 counting trends reported by News18 and the Election Commission updates, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by Thalapathy Vijay is leading in around 109–111 seats out of 234, making it the single largest party in the state. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is trailing with around 63–65 seats, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is behind with approximately 56–60 seats. The majority mark required to form government is 118 seats, meaning no party has officially crossed it yet.