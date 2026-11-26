Ravi Kishan Recalls Father's Opposition To His Acting Career | Instagram

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan recently opened up about the hardships he faced while pursuing an acting career and recalled his father's strong opposition to his decision. The actor shared the anecdote on Koffee With Karan Season 9, where he appeared alongside Akshay Kumar. His revelation left host Karan Johar visibly shocked.

Ravi Kishan Recalls Father's Reaction To Wearing Saree During Ramleela

Recalling his childhood, Ravi revealed that his father was a priest who also ran a milk business. He wanted his son to either continue the family business or secure a government job. However, Ravi was drawn to acting. The actor recalled an incident when he wore a saree to play a character in a Ramleela performance. His decision angered his father, who allegedly beat him with a leather belt and questioned whether he wanted to become a dancer.

"Papa ne bahut maara tha. Chamdi ka belt tha unka. Aur woh bole, 'Nachaniya banega kya? Nachne wala banega kya?' Because in the 90s, the cinema industry was not that accepted," Ravi said.

'He Wanted To Kill Me'

He further revealed that his mother eventually sent him away because his father allegedly wanted to kill him, believing that his son's decision to enter show business would bring shame to the family.

When Ravi recalled the incident, Akshay Kumar agreed, saying, "And that is true," leaving Karan in shock.

Reflecting on his journey, Ravi said that while some people walk their way up in life, he had crawled his way to where he is today. He added that recalling those struggles made him emotional.

Ravi Kishan Upcoming Work

The actor will next be seen in the film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Joseph, the film also features Sunny Deol and Pragya Jaiswal in lead roles.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!