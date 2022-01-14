'He showers his affection towards his co-actors', says 'Bangarraju' star, Meenakshi Dixit about south superstar Nagarjuna

Hindi films like P Se PM Tak, Laal Rang and Lupt, actress-dancer Meenakshi Dixit also has a solid stint down South. Free Press Journal caught her in an exclusive candid chat as she is excited for the response of her fans as her latest Telugu film, Bangarraju is out in theatres today.

Tell us something about working with stalwarts Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan in Bangarraju...

Working with superstar Nagarjuna sir was a stupendous experience as he is a thorough professional. His persona is magical and he showers his affection towards his co-actors. I have some great memories of having these long conversations on the sets in between the shots. Ramya ma’am has a poise that’s infectious, there is so much to learn from her while she delivers her shots.

Was your director Kalyan Krishna a taskmaster on the sets?

Director Kalyan Krishna is the most sober and calm director I have worked with. One thing is constant with Kalyan sir, his smile, no matter what the situation is, he knows how to handle it with a calm mind and a smile on his face. He has a super creative vision and knows how to implement it brilliantly on the silver screen.

Heard you’ll be seen in a never seen avatar in Bangarraju, if you can tell us a bit about your role?

Yes. I am a part of the heaven sequence shot in the film where I am playing a celestial body. It was my first experience and to achieve that look was challenging. The designer and the costume department worked hard on it. I am sure people will appreciate it.

What do you prefer, Nagarjuna as your producer or your co-star?

I prefer Nagarjuna sir as a co-star. It feels special and super comfortable working with him. When I met him for the first time, it felt as if I knew him since ages. It’s truly an honour to have worked with him in Bangarraju.

Was it a conscious decision to foray into the South Indian film industry initially in your career?

I had never planned or imagined becoming an actor in the first place. My dancing got me into the film industry and south filmmakers noticed me from there and gave me an opportunity to act in films, which eventually helped me identify myself and my journey as an actor.

You worked with Mahesh Babu in a National Award-winning film Maharishi, you feel it uplifted your career a bit more?

When it comes to my career, I have always chosen my work, which hits my heart the right way. Working with Mahesh sir (Babu) and being part of a National Award-winning film Maharishi, I feel, it enriched and uplifted me as an actor and person. This journey surely helped me grow.

