'He Should Not Have Said All This...': The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen On Vipul Shah Calling His Script For Sequel 'Trash'

Sudipto Sen On Vipul Shah Calling His Script For The Kerala Story 2 'Trash' |

A few days ago, The Kerala Story director, Sudipto Sen, in an interview stated that he did not direct The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond as he cannot rely on a story based on 'WhatsApp forwards'. Later, the producer of the franchise, Vipul Shah, stated that the script Sen wrote for part 2 was 'absolutely trash'. Now, Sen has opened up about Shah calling his script 'trash'.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Sen said, "Vipul ji should not have said all this because he knows the truth. I respect him immensely. I learnt a lot from him. The important thing is no one can wipe off our glorious collaboration in The Kerala Story and Bastar from Indian cinema. When we create history and are scrutinised in public, we must be extremely responsible in our behaviour and conduct."

When the National Award-winning filmmaker was asked why Shah was criticising his work, Sen said, "The worst thing about a lie is that it doesn't sustain; soon, the truth takes over. Vipul ji is my senior and I respect him. So, I won’t say much."

Read Also The Kerala Story 2 Review: A Disturbing Film Whose Climax Gives You Goosebumps

He further claimed that the truth is opposite, and if required, he would share their email exchange. However, he doesn't want to create any controversy.

Sen's new film as a producer, Charak, was released in theatres on March 6. But, the movie has failed to make a mark at the box office.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story 2 is performing well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, in 11 days, the movie has collected Rs. 34.85 crore, which is a good amount.

The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 28 crore, so it has already surpassed its budget at the box office. While it won't become a blockbuster like its first part, the movie is a profitable venture for its makers.