'He Needed Me': Ted Turner's Ex-Wife & Actress Jane Fonda Pens Heartfelt Tribute As Ex-Husband Passes Away At 87

Ted Turner's Ex-Wife & Actress Jane Fonda Pens Heartfelt Tribute As Ex-Husband Passes Away At 87 |

One of the Greats Of All Time, Ted Turner, founder of CNN (Cable News Network), died at the age of 87. The media maverick was claimed to have passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, surrounded by his family. He had been struggling with Lewy body dementia for around 8 years.

Ted was married three times. He was first married to Julia Gale Nye in 1960. Together they had two children, daughter Laura and son Robert Teddy Edward. As per People, Ted then married Jane Shirley Smith in 1965. They welcomed three children together and eventually parted ways in 1988.

Ted was then married to actress Jane Fonda from 1991 to 2001. He called Fonda the "greatest love" of his life. Amid the reports of his passing, Fonda paid a heartfelt tribute to her ex-husband. She penned a long note for Ted, saying, "MY IMMEDIATE THOUGHTS ABOUT TED He swept into my life, a gloriously handsome, deeply romantic, swashbuckling pirate and I’ve never been the same."

Fonda said that Ted "needed" her and no one in her life ever said that to her. She wrote, "No one had ever let me know they needed me, and this wasn’t your average human being that needed me, this was the creator of CNN, and Turner Classic Movies, who had won the America’s Cup as the world’s greatest sailor. He had a big life, a brilliant mind and a soaring sense of humor."

Fonda went on to write in her post about how Ted took care of her. She talked about Ted believing in her, giving her confidence, and caring for her, something that most men are not supposed to express. Fonda claimed that what Ted taught her was more than any other person or any school classes could have taught. He not only taught her wildlife, hunting, and fishing but also business and strategy. She added, "Next to Katharine Hepburn, Ted was the most competitive person I have ever met and that was fascinating to witness."

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Cartoon Network Pays Respect To Ted Turner

Amid the false reports of the passing of Cartoon Network's founder, the channel penned a heartfelt goodbye note for the pioneer. Cartoon Network wrote, "Thank you Ted Turner for believing in cartoons. Rest in peace."