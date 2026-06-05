He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Review: Nicholas Galitzine & Jared Leto Bring Back Nostalgia-Fuelled Cosmic Spectacle

Title: He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe

Director: Travis Knight

Cast: Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Johannes Haukur

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 2.5 Stars

In today’s fast paced world, a walk down memory lane named nostalgia is not just welcome, but also brings a smile to every face. This week’s release ‘He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe’ is one such film aimed at refreshing the good ol’ memories. Whether it will be a box office success or fail is what we will be analysing.

The film starts with the introduction of Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) who is long separated from his home planet Eternia and is presently working in the HR department on Earth. It is here that he learns ways to communicate his feelings while empathising with others. A few turn of events thrust him back into a cosmic war where he discovers the iconic Sword of Power, reconnecting him with his forgotten destiny.

But little did he know upon returning to Eternia that he would have to deal with challenging dangers ahead in the form of tyrant Skeletor (Jared Leto), who seeks total control over the universe! Whether Adam succeeds in his mission against many odds forms the rest of the film.

Actors’ Performance

The film sails smoothly on the shoulders of Nicholas Galitzine, who leaves no stone unturned to do justice to his character. Even though the screenplay wavers and occasionally falters, that doesn’t stop Nicholas from putting in a sincere effort to make his character memorable. Besides being good-looking, he has the finest acting chops- a combo that works in his favour.

Following closely are Idris Elba and Camila Mendes who try with utmost sincerity to stay true to their respective characters, a few scenes notwithstanding.

As for Jared Leto and his ‘Skeletor’ act, one can see it oscillating between being an iconic character and a caricature. But that does not take away from the hard work he put into his character. As for the rest of the actors, they do what they are supposed to: support the film's progression.

Direction, Music And Aesthetics

Travis Knight successfully brings his signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and technical brilliance through his direction. Brownie points to him for trying his level best (which shows in the film) to do justice in reviving everyone’s childhood superhero He Man. Thanks to the visual effects, he successfully sails through a directorial tightrope while delivering a cinematic escape for a whole new generation.

Background score (Daniel Pemberton) is truly praiseworthy as it seamlessly and effortlessly blends itself with the film’s narrative. Even though the vfx are good, a few places still feel the need for better and more convincing vfx.

The film’s cinematography (Fabian Wagne) is pretty decent. But it’s the film’s editing that seems to really need the magical powers of He Man in order to justice to a bunch of scenes.

FPJ Verdict

With the summer holidays wrapping up anytime soon, this film seems like the best treat for yourself and the younger ones. In other words, this film is for the young and the young at heart!