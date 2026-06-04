Maa Behen Review: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga Starrer Is A Light-Hearted Thriller Film That Shows The True Face Of Our Society

Maa Behen Review | Instagram

Director: Suresh Triveni

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, Ravi Kishan

Where To Watch: Netflix

Rating: 3.5 stars

Maa Behen Review: With a title like Maa Behen, we all were quite curious to know what this Suresh Triveni directorial has in store for us. The trailer promised a laugh riot with a thriller element of whodunit, and with Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga (debut film) as the leads, the expectations from the film were quite high. So, does Maa Behen live up to the expectations, or does dimaag ki Maa Behen? Well, read on to know that...

The movie revolves around Rekha (Maa - Madhuri Dixit), who is a widow, Jaya (Behen 1 - Triptii Dimri), who is married and Sushma (Behen 2 - Dharna Dugra), who doesn't stay with her mother after a kaand. Now, one night, Rekha informs Jaya and Sushma that their neighbour Gupta ji (Ravi Kishan) has passed away in their house. Both the daughters rush to Rekha's house, and while they plan to get rid of the body, twists and turns start taking place. So, how this trio of Maa Behen handle the situation forms the rest of the story...

The story of Maa Behen is written by Suresh Triveni and Pooja Toolani, and the latter has also penned the screenplay and the dialogues. Triveni has directed the film, and both of them together have come up with a good film for the audience. The movie starts on a very interesting note, and keeps us hooked for around one hour. However, later it dips a bit, and even the pace becomes slow. But, after a few minutes, it once again picks up, keeping us engrossed till the climax.

Maa Behen has some hilarious scenes that will make you laugh out loud or at least get a smile on your face. But, most importantly, it shows the true face of our society that how women are judged at every step of their lives. The message comes out wonderfully, and hats off to Triveni and Toolani for that.

Maa Behen Review - Actors' Performances

Madhuri Dixit, even at 59, looks stunning and can give the young actresses a run for their money when it comes to grace and screen presence. Her performance in Maa Behen is simply fantastic, and the actress' comic timing is just perfect! It is also good to see that she doesn't hesitate to explore her bold side on screen even at this age, and she does it without making it look vulgar as usual.

Dharna Durga makes her acting debut with Maa Behen, and she is good as Sushma. Of course, when it comes to comedy scenes, she is amazing, but her character is quite similar to what we get to see her in Instagram reels. So, to prove her mettle as an actor, she needs to try different characters.

While Madhuri and Dharna are impressive in their respective roles, it is Triptii Dimri who steals the show with her mind-blowing performance. The actress is simply outstanding in Maa Behen. From comedy to dramatic scenes to emotional portions, she has simply nailed it. She throws her hat for the Best Actress (OTT) awards.

Ravi Kishna as Gupta ji is very good in his role, but it is Geetanjali Kulkarni as Gupta Aunty who grabs our attention the most when it comes to supporting actors. Even Arunoday Singh leaves a mark with his act, but a special mention to Shardul Bhardwaj, who plays the role of Manas in the film; he is fantastic.

Paresh Rawal's cameo is impactful!

Maa Behen Review - Music

The music of Maa Behen is good and suits the film's theme. But yes, we are a bit disappointed as we don't get to watch Madhuri Dixit dance to Dhak Dhak Reloaded.

Maa Behen Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Maa Behen is a perfect amalgamation of comedy and thriller. It has laugh-out-loud moments, some interesting twists and turns, amazing performances, and most importantly, it leaves us with a question. So, do watch this film on Netflix!