'He Is Speaking Weirdly': Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Star Barun Sobti's Behaviour In Farah Khan's Vlog Sparks Concern; Netizens Suspect 'Something Is Wrong'

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Star Barun Sobti's Behaviour In Farah Khan's Vlog Sparks Concern |

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan recently dropped a new video on her cooking YouTube channel featuring everyone's childhood crush, Barun Sobti, who is well known in the television industry for Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?. However, something in the interview left viewers wondering whether there was "something wrong" with the actor.

Fans instantly clicked on the video after spotting Barun in the thumbnail. After watching the Kohrra actor, one user commented, "Never clicked on a video so quickly! Thank you Farah Ma'am for bringing our childhood crush on your channel!" However, several others were distracted by what they felt was unusual behaviour, claiming that the actor was not speaking properly throughout the video.

After watching the vlog, one user commented, "Whatever may be wrong with him, we loved the vlog." Another asked, "Is he high on weed?" A third viewer, who noticed something off, wrote, "For the first time on Farah Khan’s show, the guest energy felt completely off." Another complained, "Something is wrong wrong him. He is speaking weirdly."

Others speculated that Barun's wife, Pashmeen Manchanda, was trying to cover for the actor during the vlog because of his "weird" behaviour. One user commented, "Felt really bad for the wife, still unbelievable how they carried out the vlog." Another claimed, "I like her wife how she is trying to cover up the situation."

Barun Sobti is one of Indian television's most popular actors. He began his acting career with the TV show Shraddha in 2009 and later appeared in Dill Mill Gayye and Baat Hamari Pakki Hai. However, his biggest breakthrough came in 2011 when he played Arnav Singh Raizada opposite Sanaya Irani in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?. The romantic drama turned him into a household name and earned him a massive fan following across India and overseas.

Over the years, Barun has worked across television, films and OTT platforms. He made his film debut with Main Aur Mr. Riight and later appeared in Tu Hai Mera Sunday and 22 Yards. On OTT, he found renewed success with shows such as Tanhaiyan, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, Asur, The Missing Stone, Halahal, Badtameez Dil, Kohrra and Raat Jawaan Hai. His portrayal of Nikhil Nair in Asur and Amarpal Garundi in Kohrra received widespread praise from viewers and critics alike.