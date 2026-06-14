Inside Farah Khan's Dreamy Japan Diaries: Deer Encounters, Mount Fuji & More

By: Aanchal C | June 14, 2026

Farah Khan recently travelled to Japan and sharing glimpses of the trip on Instagram, she cheekily wrote, "Everything looks better in Japan.. even I"

One of the standout moments from her vacation was her visit to Nara, where she got up close with the city's iconic free-roaming deer

No trip to Japan is complete without witnessing Mount Fuji, and Farah made sure to soak in the breathtaking views

For her Mount Fuji outing, the filmmaker opted for a chic denim co-ord set layered with a long beige coat and her signature straw hat

Beyond the bustling cities and famous landmarks, Farah also explored Japan's heritage sites, including picturesque villages dotted with traditional thatched-roof houses

Farah's playful personality shone through in another candid picture where she sported a beige jacket emblazoned with the words, "CAN'T AFFORD TO BE PLAIN"

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