'He Doesn't Want To Face Anyone': Alok Nath Lives In Isolation After #MeToo Controversy, Says Close Friend Rajesh Puri

Actor Alok Nath, who became a household name for portraying traditional father figures in Bollywood films and television shows and was famously dubbed Bollywood’s 'Sanskari Babuji,' faced sexual harassment allegations from several women during the #MeToo movement in the Hindi film industry in 2018-19. Since the controversy, the 70-year-old actor has largely stayed away from the public eye, with his childhood friend and actor Rajesh Puri revealing that Alok now lives an isolated life and avoids accepting work offers.

Alok Nath Lives In Isolation After #MeToo Row

"When the MeToo allegations were made against Alok Nath, everyone was shocked because he was known as a 'sanskari' actor. After the allegations, he completely withdrew himself. He has almost disappeared from the industry and mostly stays confined to his home," Rajesh told Money Control.

Furthermore, Rajesh shared that whenever he invites Alok Nath to his home or farmhouse, the actor avoids meeting him. He added that while Alok sometimes speaks warmly over the phone, he feels that a talented actor’s potential is going to waste. Rajesh also revealed that Alok no longer accepts work offers and prefers to work from home, as he remains deeply hurt.

'Alok Nath Doesn't Want To Face Anyone'

"Whatever happened, happened. Without fire there cannot be smoke. He regrets things, and whatever happened was not good. Now he doesn't want to face anyone. We both follow a Guru, and Alok also started following him. He came under the Guru's guidance, but when there was a satsang, he still did not come," Rajesh said.

Calls Alok Nath 'Clean-Hearted' Person

Rajesh called Alok a very clean-hearted person, stating that he has changed completely now and does not even drink anymore. He shared that there were two things about Alok: first, he could not tolerate anything that upset him, and second, his relationship with alcohol. Alok used to drink in a very dangerous manner, and it affected him deeply, Rajesh said.

'Alok Nath Would Become Offensive After Drinking'

He added that he had never personally witnessed Alok misbehaving during outdoor film shoots. However, after drinking, Alok would become very offensive and unpredictable. Whatever was troubling him would come out after alcohol, and he would openly express his feelings, telling him that something was not right.

