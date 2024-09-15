‘Have Not Been Able To Break Image Of Akshara’: Pranali Rathod On Choosing New Character Post YRKKH

Pranali Rathod, who rose to fame with her stint as Akshara in her previous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to make a comeback with her upcoming show ‘Durga’ opposite Ashay Mishra. The actress, in a recent conversation was quizzed about her fans still seeing her as Akshara and how does she plan to let go of that image.

Talking about the same to Times Of India, Pranali opens up on how even today when she goes out her fans address her as ‘Akshu.’ The actress states that the viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai connected with the character a lot. Pranali says, “I don't think I've been able to break the image of Akshara. Whenever I go out I hear people addressing me as Akshu. It is difficult as the fans have connected immensely with Akshara. They still miss Akshara a lot. I would do my best to make the character of Durga also popular and that they can see the character in me and love me the same way. I have done a few changes to the character of Durga so that they can see the changes.”

Further opening up on choosing a show after her successful stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress states that she does not take the pressure of it and that she is a seeker of good stories. Pranali says, “I am a seeker for a good project and whenever I hear a good story, or character I just grab with both hands. I don't take the pressure that now that I've done a successful show, I've to only do a big or successful show only. Of course I want to be a part of good, big projects. Before Yeh Rishta also the shows I've done have been good.”

For the uninformed, Pranali was paired opposite Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their chemistry went ahead to be one of the most loved chemistries on the show.