Haryanvi Singer Masoom Sharma Breaks Silence On Dehradun College Event Controversy: 'Meri Aatma Ko Pata Hai Main Kis Mental...' - VIDEO

Masoom Sharma On College Event Row | Photo Via X

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the alleged use of explicit language during a college event at DAV (PG) College Dehradun on April 10. The singer, who was performing as part of a cultural event, stated being summoned by the Haryana State Commission for Women, saying that he deeply regrets the incident.

'Mujhe Regret Hai': Masoom Sharma On College Event Row

On Friday, Masoom told IANS: "Mujhe regret hai. Aur baar baar main uska. mujhe regret hai. Meri aatma ko pata hai ki main kis mental, kis position main tha us time. Mujhe uska poora regret hai. Mujhe zyada logo ko batane ki zaroorat nahi hai. (I have a lot of regret for that. My soul knows what position I was in at that time. I know, I have a lot of regret for that.I don't need to tell many people.)"

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On the Haryana Women's Commission notice, he says,

"...If they have sent a notice regarding the… pic.twitter.com/3tFA4HlSPs — IANS (@ians_india) April 17, 2026

Further, responding to the notice from the Haryana Women’s Commission, Sharma said that while the panel had sent him a notice over an incident in Uttarakhand, he added, "It is a good thing, they are thinking of the whole world. They could also send a notice to Kerala, even to Iran. One should stay within one's jurisdiction, that I can say."

On April 12, the Haryana State Commission for Women took cognisance of a controversy involving the singer. Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia has issued a formal notice summoning Masoom Sharma to appear before the panel on April 18 at 11 a.m. at its office in Panchkula, Haryana.

According to the Haryana State Commission for Women, the alleged misconduct took place during a recent programme at DAV (PG) College Dehradun, where the singer is accused of using inappropriate language and displaying conduct considered unbecoming of a public figure.

Masoom began his musical journey in the 2000s and is known for blending traditional Haryanvi folk with modern desi pop, delivering popular tracks such as Madam Ji, Lofar, Tuition Badmashi Ka, 2 Numbari, Raat Ke Shikari, and Chambal K Dakku, among others.