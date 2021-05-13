Harshvardhan Rane donates oxygen concentrator to Cyberabad police

Hyderabad: Harshvardhan Rane, who sold his bike to arrange oxygen concentrators for needy, donated one of them to the Cyberabad police.

On behalf of Harshvardhan Rane Shirtoff Foundation, volunteer Abhilash Elaprolu handed over the oxygen concentrator to Cyberbad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Wednesday.

Last week, the 37-year-old actor sold his bike Royal Enfield Continental Gt to raise funds to donate oxygen concentrators to help people fight Covid. He wanted to donate one to frontline workers who are working day and night to help citizens in this pandemic. Sajjanar and the Society for Cyberabad Security Coundil (SCSC) appreciated the actor's generosity.