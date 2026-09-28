Harshita Gaur Recalls Financial Struggles In Her Career: 'There Have Been Days When I Had To Save On Food’ | FPJ Exclusive | Youtube FPJ

For an actor, the glamour of the entertainment industry can often hide the financial uncertainty that comes with a career full of highs and lows. Harshita Gaur, known for Sadda Haq and Mirzapur, gets candid about one such phase in her career, revealing how becoming self-employed meant learning to manage money carefully, taking a loan from her father and even making small sacrifices like eating at home before going out for dinner with friends.





Recalling how she became financially independent after moving to Mumbai and later had to borrow money from her father, Harshita said, “Look, first of all, touchwood, I come from a decent family. But you know, when you are self-employed, I was 21 or 20 when I realised, when I thought that the moment I go to Mumbai, I don’t want to take even a single penny from home. And touchwood, Sadda Haq happened, and when my parents came to Mumbai for the first time, I spent everything on them. At that time, I also spent a lot on my siblings and everyone in the family. Then comes a time when you don’t have money, and what do you do? I took a loan from my father because, again, being self-employed, I can’t take this money for granted. And I returned it. I feel very proud of it that I could do it. Yes, I’m also very happy that I had the option to take a loan from him. But whoever you borrow from, even if it’s a friend, don’t take it for granted. I didn’t take it for granted with him either.”





Opening up about the everyday compromises she made during financially difficult phases, Harshita recalled even avoiding spending on meals when she went out with friends, “I can only compare my own lows with my own highs. I am not comparing my lows with someone else’s, because sometimes people say, ‘Oh, you still have that much money,’ or whatever. But I have also had friends around me who were earning well and doing well. Sometimes, when we made plans to go out for dinner, I would eat at home and then go, so that I wouldn’t have to spend money and I wouldn’t eat there. So all those adjustments I have also made in my life. What I learned from that was that, yes, it’s very important to have a certain amount of money saved for yourself on an everyday basis, because there are a lot of rainy days in this career.”