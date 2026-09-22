Krystle D’Souza Supports Sahil Salathia Amid Rida Tharana Controversy: He Didn't Make Her Feel Uncomfortable | FPJ Exclusive |

The controversy erupted weeks after The Traitors Season 2 finale, when Rida Tharana accused her co-contestant Sahil Salathia of making her uncomfortable at a party hosted at Krystle D’Souza’s house. Rida alleged that Sahil repeatedly hugged and touched her without her consent while drunk, prompting Sahil to respond with a video of the two of them together at the show’s reunion and refute her claims. Now, in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Krystle has opened up about the controversy, maintaining that she witnessed no such incident at the party and coming out in support of Sahil.

On Sahil and the night of the party, Krystle said, “He’s the nicest boy. I feel like he’s an overgrown child, and he’s very sweet. He means no harm to anybody. He’s in his own little la-la land. He doesn’t know what he’s saying half the time, what he’s doing half the time. So I don’t believe that anything like thathappened. This party in question was happening at my house. So it was the watch party. It wasn’t supposed to be a party. We were all just supposed to watch the episode. But then, when you’re watching the episode and then the spirits are high and everybody wants to listen to the music, enjoy, it just turned into a party. We were just thinking where do we watch the first episode? And I said I have my house. People flew in for it. So it just became an event. I don’t think anything like that happened. And I was there. It was my own house and Sahil has always come home before. We’ve partied together before. He’s not, like that. I’m very fond of him and I think he’s a really nice boy. He’s very hardworking and he stays in his own lane. He does his own thing. Uska passion, uska apna zone hai. He's not harmful at all.”

Questioning the weight of the allegation and pointing to Sahil and Rida’s interactions at the reunion, Krystle said, “When you are saying these things, you don’t realise the weight of these things and what it can do to another human being. I feel like this accusation is very big and very heavy. Sometimes this can really ruin somebody’s whole life. She’s a strong enough girl to take a stand and call a spade a spade then and there. So then she should have done that if she felt like that in that moment. Nobody came to me in my house and told me anything. Nobody else felt that way. And after that, at the Traitors reunion, which happened way after that, they both have made videos together. They were hanging together. Why would you hang with somebody that you felt uncomfortable around? So I feel like this was pushing it a little too much.”