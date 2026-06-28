Harshad Chopda Reveals Girlfriend Cheated On Him With His Best Friend: 'Losing Both Of Them At The Same Time Pushed Me Into...'

Television actor Harshad Chopda made an emotional revelation during the premiere episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, which debuted on Netflix on June 27. The actor, who is among the 15 contestants this season, opened up about a heartbreaking betrayal that he says changed his personality forever.

During a conversation with hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Harshad explained why he has remained private throughout his career despite enjoying immense popularity on television.

Riteish pointed out, “In a career spanning over 20 years, your fans hardly know 20 things about you." Responding to the observation, Harshad admitted that he had never felt the need to share much about his personal life.

“I know that my fans expect a lot out of me, but I thought it was only about my work. I don’t have much to share. I have tried 4-5 times to be active on social media, but that enthusiasm dies within 3-4 months. I am here on the show to expose my personality completely. I am ungrateful in terms of being seen, but I am going to work on it," he said.

'My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend'

The actor then became emotional as he spoke about an incident from 2010 that left a deep impact on him.

“My fans complained that no one knows anything about me, but I was not always like this. When I came into the industry, I was socially active. I lost my friend and my girlfriend at the same time in 2010. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend, and from then on, I have grown a little wary," he revealed.

Harshad added that this was the first time he had publicly spoken about the painful experience.

“Nobody knows about this. They all know that I am not around, I am not meeting people. It has been 16 years. Emotionally, I am very needy. I happen to depend on people quickly, so even if I lose my best friend, it would be a big deal for me. But losing both of them at the same time was what pushed me into my shell. Staying reclusive, I feel protected. I am scared of coming out of that zone now," he said.

Although Harshad did not reveal the identities of the people involved, his confession became a talking point on social media, with several Reddit users speculating about whom he was referring to.

Harshad is among the most loved faces on Indian television. Over the years, he has earned a loyal fan following through shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye, Bepannah, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His performance as Dr. Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was especially appreciated by viewers.

Most recently, he starred opposite Shivangi Joshi in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Interestingly, Shivangi is also a contestant on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.