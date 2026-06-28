Harry Styles Briefly Collapses On Stage After Choking On Water During Wembley Concert; Video Goes Viral

Singer Harry Styles gave fans a scare after he briefly collapsed on stage during his recent concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The Grammy-winning artist appeared to choke on water while performing before falling onto the stage, but he quickly recovered and completed the show.

According to People, the incident took place on Friday during Styles' performance of his hit song As It Was. While performing his signature "whale" move, in which he sprays water into the air, the singer appeared to choke on the water that remained in his mouth.

him choking on his water and falling 😭 dramatic ass pic.twitter.com/XKVHwKGTbP — 🐰 (@twoheartsrry) June 26, 2026

Moments later, Styles fell onto his back on stage and was seen coughing repeatedly. Videos shared by concertgoers on social media showed him lying on the stage, covering his mouth with his fist as he tried to catch his breath.

The singer remained on the floor for around 17 seconds before getting back on his feet. He then waved to the audience, reassuring concertgoers that he was okay, and went on to finish the performance.

Fans express concern

Although Styles appeared to recover quickly, the incident left many fans worried. Social media was flooded with messages expressing concern for the singer's well-being after videos of the moment went viral.

Putting any fears to rest, Styles returned to Wembley the following day for his next scheduled concert, confirming that he had recovered from the brief onstage scare.

The incident also occurred during an intense heatwave across the UK. According to the BBC, citing the Met Office, temperatures reached 37.3 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit) in Suffolk, while London recorded highs of around 97 degrees Fahrenheit.

Styles is currently performing his Together, Together world tour in support of his latest album, Kiss All the Time. Following his Wembley residency, the singer is scheduled to take the tour to Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Australia.