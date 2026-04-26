Happy Raj On OTT: Where To Watch G. V. Prakash Kumar's Film Online?

Happy Raj |

Happy Raj is the latest film featuring G. V. Prakash Kumar that has been generating curiosity among fans eager to watch it from the comfort of their homes. The film was released on March 26, 2026 and it received positive response from audiences. The film, which is directed and written by Maria Raja Elanchezian, is now streaming on OTT.

Happy Raj streaming details

Happy Raj is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and captioned, "awaiting you on your screens… he’s Happy to meet you 😌 #HappyRajOnPrime, New Movie."

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What is Happy Raj all about?

Happy Raj is a Tamil romantic family drama centred around Anandh Raj ("Happy"), a joyful individual whose life becomes challenging due to his clumsy father, Kaathumuthu. Despite humiliating rejections caused by his father, Happy discovers romance with Kavya. The narrative emphasises family discord when his humble father encounters her affluent relatives, resulting in poignant moments regarding origins and affection.

Cast and characters

The film features G. V. Prakash Kumar as Anandh "Happy" Raj, Abbas as Rajiv, Sri Gouri Priya as Kavya, George Maryan as Kathamuthu, Sri Gouri Priya as Kavya, George Maryan as Kathamuthu, Madurai Muthu as Bhaskar "Boskey", Mahesh Devi as Reena Rajiv, Prathana Nathan as Thenmozhi, Baanumathi as Kavya's friend, Premgi Amaren as Fake Priest (cameo appearance), and Ram Shankar as Train Ticket Collector among others. It is produced by Jaivard and Jaikanth Suresh under the banner of Beyond Pictures.

Happy Raj FAQs:

Where to watch Happy Raj online?

Happy Raj is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Who is the lead actor in Happy Raj?

The film stars G. V. Prakash Kumar in the lead role.

What genre is Happy Raj?

Happy Raj is a drama-entertainer that blends emotional storytelling with engaging performances.