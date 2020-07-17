Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Here's how PeeCee clapped back at her haters and trolls

Today, Global star Priyanka Chopra turns 38, and on this special occasion of her life, the actress is busy celebrating her birthday with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka always proved that she came in the industry to stay and showed everyone that she is not even staying but also living in the industry with her philanthropic performances in the films. By breaking the barriers, she has done many unconventional roles in her career for which she has been applauded many times. She not only carved her mark in Bollywood but also went onto to become a global icon. While she had her fans cheering for her as she took the global podium, PeeCee also had haters and trolls who didn't know how to mince their words.

And the actress is known for silencing her haters and trolls with her witty and savage remarks.

On this special occasion, here's looking back to the times when PeeCee clapped back at her haters and trolls.

Priyanka Chopra vs Pak woman who accused her of "encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan"

After the tragic Pulwama Terror Attacks that killed 40 CRPF soldiers, India counterattacked with Surgical Strike 2 in Pakistan in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad sectors destroying JeM control rooms. As the nation congratulated the Indian Armed Forces for destroying the camps, Priyanka Chopra‘s tweet did not go down well with a certain section of people.

It all started in August, when Priyanka tweeted in support of the Indian Army, following which, at an event in Los Angeles, a Pakistani woman accused the actress of "encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan".