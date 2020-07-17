Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Here's how PeeCee clapped back at her haters and trolls

Today, Global star Priyanka Chopra turns 38, and on this special occasion of her life, the actress is busy celebrating her birthday with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Priyanka always proved that she came in the industry to stay and showed everyone that she is not even staying but also living in the industry with her philanthropic performances in the films. By breaking the barriers, she has done many unconventional roles in her career for which she has been applauded many times. She not only carved her mark in Bollywood but also went onto to become a global icon. While she had her fans cheering for her as she took the global podium, PeeCee also had haters and trolls who didn't know how to mince their words.
And the actress is known for silencing her haters and trolls with her witty and savage remarks.
On this special occasion, here's looking back to the times when PeeCee clapped back at her haters and trolls.
Priyanka Chopra vs Pak woman who accused her of "encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan"
After the tragic Pulwama Terror Attacks that killed 40 CRPF soldiers, India counterattacked with Surgical Strike 2 in Pakistan in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad sectors destroying JeM control rooms. As the nation congratulated the Indian Armed Forces for destroying the camps, Priyanka Chopra‘s tweet did not go down well with a certain section of people.
It all started in August, when Priyanka tweeted in support of the Indian Army, following which, at an event in Los Angeles, a Pakistani woman accused the actress of "encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan".
At an event in August, a Pakistani woman had said, "You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this... As a Pakistani, millions of people, like, me, have supported you in your business."
Priyanka replied: "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have, a sort of, a middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well."
"The way that you came to me right now... girl, don't yell. We're all here for love," she added.
Priyanka Chopra hits back at haters who trolled the actress not being 'appropriately' dressed while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Priyanka Chopra, who got trolled for meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short dress, has hit back at the trolls by flashing some more legs and this time in conjunction with her mother Madhu Chopra.
Giving a befitting reply to the trolls, the 'Baywatch' actress posted a picture on her Instagram account wherein both mother and daughter can be seen showing off their legs in short dresses.
She captioned the pic "Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch."
The post comes hours after she was trolled on the social media for not 'appropriately' dressed while meeting the Prime Minister.
Priyanka Chopra vs Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor once made fun of PeeCee's accent. "Where does she get that accent from?," Kapoor said in a chat show.
Taking a direct jibe at Kapoor's husband Saif Ali Khan who has studied abroad, Chopra said, "The same place where her boyfriend gets it from."