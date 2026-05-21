'Happy Birthday Mohanlal': Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Vivek Oberoi & Others Celebrate Lalettan As Drishyam 3 Storms In Cinemas |

Mohanlal turned 66 on May 21, 2026. On the occasion of the veteran actor’s birthday, his much-awaited film Drishyam 3 was released in cinemas. Several stars, including Kamal Haasan, Vivek Oberoi, Mammootty, and others, extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the actor on social media. Let us take a look at the warm wishes that poured in from the film fraternity for Mohanlal.

Kamal Haasan

Years may pass, but the artist in you continues to surprise and inspire us. It has been a privilege to witness your remarkable journey, my friend. Happy Birthday, @mohanlal. pic.twitter.com/FjP1hAdtRD — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 21, 2026

Kamal Haasan took to X to share a photo with Mohanlal. He wrote, "Years may pass, but the artist in you continues to surprise and inspire us. It has been a privilege to witness your remarkable journey, my friend. Happy Birthday, @mohanlal."

Vivek Oberoi

Laletta, you run in the veins of every Indian who breathes cinema. ​You are the name, culture, and the heartbeat of an entire industry. To stand in your presence is to witness cosmic brilliance, and to call you a brother is my greatest honour.​

Happy Birthday to the Empuraan of… pic.twitter.com/1C6qi4rFNA — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2026

Vivek Oberoi shared a photo with Mohanlal from their film Lucifer. He wrote, "Laletta, you run in the veins of every Indian who breathes cinema. You are the name, culture, and the heartbeat of an entire industry. To stand in your presence is to witness cosmic brilliance, and to call you a brother is my greatest honour." Vivek further added, "Happy Birthday to the Empuraan of the Screen, the one and only @Mohanlal ettan!"

Mammootty

Mammootty also shared a picture with Mohanlal and wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to dear Lalin."

Vishnu Manchu

Happy Birthday, Lalettan ❤️



Some people become stars. Very few become emotions.



You’ve inspired generations with your art, but what I admire most is the incredible human being behind the legend. Your warmth, simplicity, and grace make people love you even more beyond cinema.… pic.twitter.com/lihPMWxVsP — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) May 21, 2026

Vishnu Manchu too penned a heartfelt birthday note for Mohanlal. He described the actor as not just a star but an emotion. He added, "You’ve inspired generations with your art, but what I admire most is the incredible human being behind the legend. Your warmth, simplicity, and grace make people love you even more beyond cinema." Vishnu further said that he was grateful for Mohanlal’s conversations, the moments spent together, and the inspiration he received from him. Extending his birthday wishes, Vishnu wished Mohanlal good health, happiness, and peace.

Nivin Pauly

Actor and producer Nivin Pauly tweeted, "Wishing the one and only Lalettan, a very happy birthday." He also wished the entire team of Drishyam 3 and called May 21 the perfect day to celebrate cinema.