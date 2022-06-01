Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam: From 'Roja' to 'Bombay' - best films by the maverick filmmaker

Mani Ratnam who is born on 2 June is an Indian film director, screenwriter and producer. He is famous for his works in Tamil cinema. He has won a great number of awards over the years-Six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, six Filmfare Awards South and numerous awards at various film festivals across the world. In 2002, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri award for his contributions to film.

To celebrate his Birthday, let us go over some of his best films over the years:

1. Mouna Ragam: This is a Tamil romantic drama film written and directed by Mani Ratnam. This movie narrates the life of Divya played by Revathi, a free-spirited college girl who is forced into an arranged marriage with Chandrakumar played by Mohan. The arranged marriage was set up by her father. Divya is secretly mourning her former lover Manohar played by Karthik who was shot dead. She didn't want to get married. The story follows Divya's inner conflict between holding onto her past and coming to terms with the present and making a life with Chandrakumar.

2. Nayakan: This is a Tamil crime film written and directed by Mani Ratnam. It revolves around the transformation of an ordinary slum dweller named Velu into a feared don through various stages of his life.

3. Thalapathi: Thalapati is a Tamil epic crime drama film written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The story revolves around a courageous slum dweller who befriends a powerful don and a district collector's attempts to thwart them.

4. Anjali: Anjali is a Tamil drama film written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The film deals with the story of a dying mentally disabled child and the emotional trauma experienced by her family.

5. Roja: This is a romantic thriller film written and directed by Mani Ratnam. It follows Roja, a simple girl from a village in Tamil Nadu, making desperate efforts to find her husband Rishikumar after he is kidnapped by militants during a secret undercover mission in Jammu and Kashmir. The theme of the film is based on the relationship between Savitri and Satyavan of the Hindu epic, Mahabharata.

6. Bombay: This is a Tamil romantic drama film written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The film tells the story of an inter-religious family in Bombay before and during the Bombay riots, which took place between December 1992 and January 1993 after the demolition of the Babri Masjid led to religious tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities.

