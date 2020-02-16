Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram reunite with filmmaker Mani Ratnam; deets inside

Way back in 1994, ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam had spoken about his plans to adapt Kalki Krishnamurthy's fictional historical novel, Ponniyin Selvan into a film. However, due to several factors, the film had been on hold for all these years. It was only last December that the film went on floors in Thailand with actors from the Hindi and South film industry joining hands. The cast includes Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi.

Recently, actress Sobhita Dhulipala was roped in to play the pivotal role of a princess who is a master of the Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam. The film is a multilingual project and will be released simultaneously in all major Indian languages.