Hanuman Ansh Day 35 Box Office: Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic Continues Blockbuster Run, Collects ₹10 Crore

Hanuman Ansh Day 35 Box Office | Photo Via YouTube

Hanuman Ansh has continued its impressive run at the box office even after spending more than a month in theaters. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and headlined by Shobhinaw Satya, the film had a slow start but gradually picked up momentum in the following weeks, emerging as a surprise blockbuster.

Hanuman Ansh Day 35 Box Office

According to Sacnilk, on Day 35, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 10 crore across 7,664 shows on its fifth Thursday. The film recorded just a 2.4% drop from its Day 34 net collection of Rs 10.25 crore. Maintaining such a strong hold after five weeks is a remarkable achievement, especially for a film that did not have a big opening.

Hanuman Ansh Budget

According to reports, Hanuman Ansh was made on a modest budget of approximately Rs 2 crore. Against such a low production cost, the film's continued theatrical presence after 35 days is a major achievement.

Day 35 collections can be considered very good when viewed against the reported budget. Hanuman Ansh does not need huge daily numbers to remain profitable.

Hanuman Ansh Cast

The cast includes Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel alongside Shobhinaw Satya.

About Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama written, directed and produced by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is the first instalment of a planned trilogy based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba.

Adding another major milestone, Hombale Films has acquired the international distribution rights to the film and is set to release it worldwide on September 11, potentially giving the devotional hit another boost.