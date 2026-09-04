Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic Shows Fantastic Jump On Day 28; Earns ₹11 Crore

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection | Instagram

Hanuman Ansh is already a blockbuster, and the film shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. On its day 27, it earned Rs. 7.75 crore net in India, and it was expected to stay steady on day 28. However, on its fourth Thursday, Hanuman Ansh showed a fantastic jump at the box office. According to Sacnilk, it collected Rs. 11 crore on its day 28, which is an excellent amount.

In its fourth week, the film has earned Rs. 61 crore net in India, which is surely a great amount. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs. 72.88 crore net, and the gross collection is Rs. 85.97 crore. Clearly, Hanuman Ansh will collect more than Rs. 100 crore at the box office in India.

Hanuman Ansh Budget

According to reports, Hanuman Ansh is made on a budget of Rs. 2 crore. So, if we look at the budget and the collection, the movie is one of the biggest hits of the year.

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Hanuman Ansh Vs Toxic

On its day 9, Yash-starrer Toxic earned Rs. 4.25 crore net (all languages) in India, and the Hindi version collected Rs. 2.85 crore net. Meanwhile, on its day 28, Hanuman Ansh minted Rs. 11 crore.

Hanuman Ansh Overseas Release

After getting such a great response at the box office in India, Hanuman Ansh is now all set to hit the big screens overseas on September 11, 2026. The movie will be distributed globally by Hombale Films through its international arm, Hombale Overseas.

Hanuman Ansh Sequel

Meanwhile, the director of the film, Vishal Chaturvedi, while talking to the audience at a theatre in Agra, confirmed that Hanuman Ansh will have a sequel. Well, we are sure the audience, who have watched Part 1, will surely be excited to watch Part 2.