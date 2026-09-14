Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 38: Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic Continues Its Phenomenal Run, Worldwide Collection Crosses ₹250 Crore

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 38 | Photo Via YouTube

Hanuman Ansh, a small-budget film based on the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, has been creating waves at the box office. Despite featuring no major stars, the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has emerged as a surprise blockbuster, crossing the Rs 250 crore mark in worldwide gross collections.

Hanuman Ansh Day 38 Collection

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected an estimated Rs 22.50 crore net in India on Day 38, September 13, which marked its sixth Sunday. The film recorded a 21.6% growth compared to its previous day's Rs 18.50 crore net collection.

Crosses Rs 250 Crore Mark

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 214.63 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 253.55 crore. The film also performed strongly overseas, collecting Rs 5 crore on Day 38 and taking its overseas gross total to Rs 14.50 crore.

As a result, Hanuman Ansh has now recorded a massive worldwide gross collection of Rs 268.05 crore.

Hanuman Ansh Budget

The Day 38 collection is extraordinary, especially considering the film's reported budget of approximately Rs 2 crore. On its 38th day, the film earned more than 11 times its reported production budget in a single day.

Its performance also stands out against recent releases. Hanuman Ansh earned significantly more than Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, which collected Rs 1.85 crore net on Day 3. It also surpassed Mirzapur: The Movie, which earned Rs 13.25 crore on Day 10.

Hanuman Ansh is not merely performing well, it has become a phenomenal box-office success and one of the biggest surprise blockbusters of its time.