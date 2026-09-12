Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 36: Film Based On Neem Karoli Baba's Life Continues Its Blockbuster Run, Earns ₹10.50 Crore

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 36 | Photo Via YouTube

Hanuman Ansh has continued its impressive run at the box office even after completing more than a month in theaters. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and headlined by Shobhinaw Satya, the film opened on a slow note but gradually picked up momentum in the following weeks, eventually emerging as a surprise blockbuster.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 36

On Day 36, Hanuman Ansh collected a net of Rs 10.50 crore in India from 5,743 shows, recording a 5% growth compared with its previous day's collection of Rs 10 crore, as per Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 173.63 crore, while its India gross collection stands at approximately Rs 205.15 crore.

The film's Day 36 collection is particularly noteworthy considering it has been in theaters for over five weeks. Despite its long theatrical run, Hanuman Ansh continues to attract audiences and maintain strong daily collections.

Outperforms Recent Release

The film's performance also stands out when compared with recent releases. Hanuman Ansh collected more than three times the Day 1 India net collection of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan, which opened to Rs 3 crore from 7,224 shows.

Hanuman Ansh Budget

According to reports, Hanuman Ansh was made on a modest budget of approximately Rs 2 crore. Against such a low production cost, its current box office performance is nothing short of extraordinary. With an India net collection of Rs 173.63 crore, the film has earned more than 86 times its reported production budget, making its theatrical run a massive success. The cast includes Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel alongside Shobhinaw Satya.

The cast includes Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel alongside Shobhinaw Satya.