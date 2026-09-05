Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 29: Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic Continues Its Dream Run On 5th Friday, Earns ₹10 Crore

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 29 | Photo Via YouTube

Hanuman Ansh continues to create a massive stir at the box office. Released theatrically on August 7, the devotional film, made without a conventional Bollywood superstar, has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the year. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 29

Despite being in its fifth week, the film is showing remarkable strength at the box office. According to Sacnilk, on Day 29, which was its fifth Friday, Hanuman Ansh collected an impressive Rs 10 crore across 5,055 shows. With this, its total India gross collection has reached Rs 97.77 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 82.88 crore.

Interestingly, the film had a slow start on Day 28, its fourth Thursday, when it reportedly collected just Rs 10 lakh. However, the trend changed dramatically thereafter, with the film continuing to attract audiences and mint money despite entering its fifth week.

Hanuman Ansh Budget

Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has already turned into a blockbuster, delivering extraordinary returns and breaking box office records relative to its modest production cost.

Hanuman Ansh Vs Toxic

The film's incredible run becomes even more striking when compared with Toxic, which released on August 26. Despite featuring a star-studded cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria, Toxic collected only Rs 1.75 crore on Day 10, significantly lower than Hanuman Ansh's ₹10 crore on Day 29.

Hanuman Ansh Sequel Confirmed

Meanwhile, Vishal Chaturvedi has confirmed that a sequel to Hanuman Ansh is in the works. With the first instalment enjoying such a phenomenal response, audiences will undoubtedly be eager to see what the director brings in Part 2.