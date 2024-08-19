Hansal Mehta Says Stree 2 Is 'Not Sharp In Its Messaging', Rajkummar Rao REACTS

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's latest outing, Stree 2, has emerged to be a blockbuster at the box office, and audience as well as critics have been raving about it. Filmmaker and one of the closest friends of Rajkummar, Hansal Mehta, too joined the bandwagon and gave his two cents on the film, however, he stated that the messaging wasn't strong enough in the second installment of Stree.

After watching Stree 2, Mehta took to his Instagram handle to share his review of the film, and while he praised most parts of it, he added that the messaging fell short when compared to the first part of Stree which released in 2018.

"What a riot! What a scare-fest! what a gag-fest! Funny, irrelevant and massive entertainment in this new instalment. @amakaushik @nirenbhat have created a monster entertainer, a worthy successor to what @rajanddk began, meant to be enjoyed with family. Performances are top class. Particularly @rajkummar_rao who surrenders to the material and madcap world. @nowitsabhi is too good. In great form are @pankajtripathi @aparshakti_khurrana, @shraddhakapoor is stardom personified," he wrote.

He then added, "May not be as sharp as in its messaging as the first instalment but there is so much to admire, so much to enjoy. No wonder its blazing at the box office."

Mehta's review of Stree 2 was not missed by Rajkummar, who then took to his own social media handle to react to it. "Love you sir. Thank you so much," he replied.

Stree 2 became one of the biggest hits of the year as the film grossed Rs 191 crore in its first weekend itself. The film, which is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree, was also one of the most anticipated film of the year ahead of its release.

Besides Shraddha and Rajkummar, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. But what came as the biggest surprise was superstar Akshay Kumar's cameo in the film.