Hansal Mehta Calls Out Fake Posts About Hindu Attacks, Gang Rapes In Bangladesh After Sheikh Hasina Flees Country

Director Hansal Mehta recently called out fake tweets regarding Hindu attacks, gang rapes, and propaganda in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina flees the country. This all began right after a day ago, he shared that his 2022 film Faraaz that globally released on Netflix but was banned in Bangladesh, followed by recent resignation of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Wazed.

On Tuesday, August 6, he shared on X, about the message that he received from Bangladesh, and what some people believed in. He wrote, "Here is a message I received from Bangladesh. Tells you what people are feeling there unlike what some bigoted people here want you to believe."

He further added, "Good morning Sir, it feels like we’ve achieved liberation again in our country’s history. Now we must build a just and fair Bangladesh 2.0."

Furthermore, the notable director called out various fake tweets that reads people are spreading propaganda in Bangladesh. One of his reshared tweets was about Muslim students protecting Hindu temples in Bangladesh.

Another tweet was about cricketer Liton Das's house being set on fire, which was again false news.

His third reshared post was about the rumours and fake tweets flooded against the sovereignty and independence of Bangladesh.

While another repost reads, a rape video from Bangladesh, which was false as the incident happened in 2021 in Bengaluru with a Bangladeshi woman.

In 2022, his film Faraaz, based on a terror attack in Dhaka, was banned in Bangladesh for allegedly portraying the authorities in an unfavorable light. Sheikh Hasina Wazed the Prime Minister of Bangladesh recently resigned and fled the country. Her departure caused significant turmoil in the country. According to PTI, 24 people, including an Indonesian national, were burned alive by a mob in Bangladesh. The military has since taken control amid widespread protests.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is best known for directing Lootere, Shahid, Gandhu, Citylights, Scam 1992, Scoop, and more. His recently directed crime thriller film The Buckingham Murders starring Kapoor Khan will be released in 13th September 24. His last produced film was Dedh Bigha Zameen this year.