Hamnet On OTT: Where To Watch Jessie Buckley And Paul Mescal's Historical Drama Film Online?

Hamnet On OTT |

Hamnet is a historical drama film starring Oscar-nominated actors Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film is inspired by Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed 2020 novel Hamnet. The movie explores love, family, grief and loss against the backdrop of 16th-century England. The film had its world premiere at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival on 29 August 2025 and received a limited theatrical release by Focus Features in the United States and Canada on November 26. It received a wide theatrical release on December 5 and was released by Universal Pictures in the United Kingdom on January 9, 2026.

Where to watch Hamnet?

For viewers waiting to watch Hamnet online, the film’s streaming on LIONSGATE PLAY. The film features Jessie Buckley as Agnes, a character inspired by William Shakespeare’s wife Anne Hathaway, while Paul Mescal plays William Shakespeare. The story focuses on their relationship and the devastating loss of their young son, Hamnet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is Hamnet about?

Set in England during the late 16th century, Hamnet follows Agnes and William as they build a life together and raise their family. Their lives change dramatically following the death of their young son, Hamnet.

Rather than being a conventional biographical film about Shakespeare, the movie places Agnes and her family at the centre of the story. It examines how personal grief and family tragedy could influence art and creativity.

Hamnet cast and director

The film stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in the lead roles. Chloé Zhao, known for films such as Nomadland and The Rider, has directed the movie. Maggie O’Farrell’s novel serves as the source material. It is produced by Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Sam Mendes, and Steven Spielberg under the banner of Hera Pictures, Neal Street Productions, Amblin Entertainment and Book of Shadows. Max Richter has composed the music of the film.