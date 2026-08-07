OTT Releases This Week: From Main Vaapas Aaunga To Hamnet, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | August 07, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:
Operation Safed Sagar is a military drama series that is set against the backdrop of 1999 Kargil War and shows how the Indian Air Force took on a very risky high-altitude mission in the mountains to help the army push out enemies. It is streaming on Netflix.
Main Vaapas Aaunga depicts an elderly man suffering from memory loss who yearns to return to his childhood home in Pakistan. It is streaming on Netflix.
Hamnet is a historical drama film that focuses on the family life of William Shakespeare. It is streaming on LionsGate.
Our Sticky Love is a romantic Korean drama that narrates the story of an ambitious prosecutor named Go Eun-sae (Ha Young) who loses her memory after an incident involving a crime syndicate. It is streaming on Netflix.
Uyir is an investigative crime thriller film which is directed by M. Padmakumar and starring Roshan Mathew and Baiju Santhosh in the lead roles. Based on real incidents, the movie follows a probationary sub-inspector probing a dark case in Kerala. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
The Last House is a horror science fiction thriller film that tells the tale of a family of four whose life takes a dark turn when they are suddenly sealed inside their house with no way out. It is streaming on Netflix.
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