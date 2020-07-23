Hamari Bahu Silk actress Vandana Vithlani struggles to make ends meet; sells Rakhis for survival

With the pandemic bringing life to a standstill, scores of people have been struggling to earn a livelihood. Several from the TV and Film industry, too, have struggled to stay afloat in these testing times.

Now, reports state that the cast of Hamari Bahu Silk is yet to be paid. Famous TV actress Vandana Vithlani was a part of the show and expressing her ordeal, she says that she has to sell Rakhis online for her survival.

The Saath Nibhana Sathiya actress told Economic Times that she decided to do something creative citing her pending dues from the Hamari Bahu Silk show makers. She said that she worked in Hamari Bahu Silk from May to October last year but had only received payment for the month of May. She added that her dues were pending in lakhs and now has exhausted all her savings as well.