Breaking news to cutting chai: Amid coronavirus lockdown, journalist forced to sell tea to make ends meet

As the COVID-19 engulfed the country with rising cases, stories of job loss across various sectors made headlines. The media industry was not an exception to this as the bloodbath in the industry also continued. In one such story, one of the journalists from Mumbai recently took to selling tea after he could not find a new job due to the pandemic.
A video story published by Maharashtra Times reported about the plight of this journalist hailing from Mumbai. His name is Deepak Wagle.
Wagle, who used to work in Marathi Vishvakosh Nirmiti Mandal on contract basis, was expecting that his contract will get extended. However, that did not happen. He tried to find a job after the contract ended in December but failed to get his hands on one.
The journalist who worked with several newspapers and magazines in the past is now jobless. Now, with no options at all, Wagle thought about starting a business of his own and came up with an idea of putting up a tea stall. His family stood by him and he started selling tea in the Parel area of Mumbai. His small tea business is now taking up a shape.
According to a report by BBC Marathi, Wagle is now planning to come up with his idea of 'mobile tea' through which people can order for tea by calling him.
Wagle who is optimistic about the future told BBC Marathi, "Everything looked so uncertain due to this Lockdown. However, I decided not to give up and try my best. Because of my positive attitude, I decided to look at this lockdown or the current financial crisis as an opportunity rather than a problem."
