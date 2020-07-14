Breaking news to cutting chai: Amid coronavirus lockdown, journalist forced to sell tea to make ends meet

As the COVID-19 engulfed the country with rising cases, stories of job loss across various sectors made headlines. The media industry was not an exception to this as the bloodbath in the industry also continued. In one such story, one of the journalists from Mumbai recently took to selling tea after he could not find a new job due to the pandemic.

A video story published by Maharashtra Times reported about the plight of this journalist hailing from Mumbai. His name is Deepak Wagle.

Wagle, who used to work in Marathi Vishvakosh Nirmiti Mandal on contract basis, was expecting that his contract will get extended. However, that did not happen. He tried to find a job after the contract ended in December but failed to get his hands on one.