'Ham Ne Maar Khayi': Akshay Kumar Was Beaten For College Crush; Recalls Mishap On Wheel of Fortune India

In the upcoming episode of Wheel of Fortune India, actor Akshay Kumar will open up on national television about his college crush for the first time. He reminisced about being deeply in love during his college days and recalled a memorable incident when he went to his crush’s house and sang while his friend played the guitar. What happened next, however, surprised the viewers.

In the latest episode, contestants Adarsh and Anit reflected on how men should put in effort to win someone’s heart. This prompted Akshay to share his own college-day story. The actor said, "Aaj se kareeban 40 saal pehle main college mein tha, toh main ek ladki ko bahut chahta tha. Maine uske liye gaana seekha aur mera ek dost tha jisko guitar chalana aata tha. Main sacchi mein keh raha hoon, main uske ghar ke bahar jaake gaana gaya aur woh guitar baja raha tha (About 40 years ago, when I was in college, I was very fond of a girl. I learned a song for her, and I had a friend who knew how to play the guitar. I’m telling the truth. I went outside her house and sang while he played the guitar)," as per News18. What happened next came as a surprise to the viewers.

After Akshay sang in front of his crush’s house, the neighbours arrived and started beating him. "Ham dono ne maar khayi," said the actor. He added that putting in so much effort to win someone’s heart often comes with its own set of challenges, and sometimes a few beatings along the way.

Later, Akshay met Twinkle Khanna during a photo shoot for Filmfare Magazine. Their romance blossomed during an international shoot for the movie International Khiladi. Twinkle later revealed on Koffee With Karan that she initially viewed their relationship as a "15-day fling," but it eventually turned into a long-term romance. The couple tied the knot on January 17, 2001.