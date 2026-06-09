'Ham Chacha Bante Bante...': Elvish Yadav Puts Vivian Dsena On The Spot Over His Absence From Laughter Chefs 3, Then Realises Why- Watch

Elvish Yadav Puts Vivian Dsena On The Spot Over His Absence From Laughter Chefs 3, Then Realises Why- Watch | YouTube/ElvishYadav

Social media influencer and reality TV personality Elvish Yadav recently uploaded a vlog on his official YouTube channel. While on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3, Elvish congratulated Vivian Dsena, who welcomed a baby boy on March 29, 2026. As Vivian returned to television after embracing fatherhood for the second time, Elvish playfully questioned the actor about his prolonged absence from the screen.

In the vlog, Elvish shared a glimpse from the latest episode of Laughter Chefs 3. Meeting Vivian on set, he said, "Hamare bhai aaye hain itne time baad." He then asked, "Kaha the bhai aap?" In response, Vivian did not say anything and simply flashed a knowing smile at Elvish, seemingly hinting at the reason behind his absence.

Elvish instantly caught on and replied, "Are, Mubarak ho." Gesturing towards the Laughter Chefs 3 set, he added, "Aapke bachche bade honge ham aise hi gift layenge." Turning to the camera, Elvish informed his fans, "Bhai ka baby hua hai, bhai ko congratulations."

Joining in on the light-hearted banter, Vivian joked, "Tumhara bhai tumko chacha banata ja raha hai." Elvish responded with a playful remark of his own, saying, "Bhai ham chacha bante bante khush hain." Their friendly exchange quickly caught fans' attention, with many enjoying the camaraderie between the two.

Vivian Dsena married former Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly in an intimate ceremony in 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Layan, in 2022, though Vivian chose to keep the news private initially and revealed it later. On March 29, 2026, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, making Vivian a father of two. He is also the father of two step-daughters from Nouran Aly's previous marriage. In recent interviews, the actor has spoken about embracing fatherhood and prioritising family life, which is one of the reasons he remained away from television projects for a period before making his return with Laughter Chefs 3.