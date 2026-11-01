Haiwaan OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Action-Thriller Film Online? | Instagram

Haiwaan is a neo-noir crime thriller film co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of Priyadarshan's own 2016 Malayalam film Oppam and stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film marks the on-screen reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years, following their last collaboration in Tashan (2008). It also marks the final film appearance of Asrani, who died in October 2025. Here's everything to know about its plot, streaming details and more.

Haiwaan: OTT Streaming Details

Haiwaan is set to be released on November 6, 2026. The film was released theatrically on September 11, 2026. It received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and opened to a lukewarm response at the box office, eventually emerging as a major box-office disaster.

What Is Haiwaan All About?

Haiwaan is a psychological action thriller directed by Priyadarshan. At its core, the film follows a blind martial artist who battles a psychopathic killer to protect a young girl.

The story centres on the protagonist, Shyam Rane (Saif Ali Khan), a highly trained martial artist who is visually impaired. The film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Oppam, which was also directed by Priyadarshan.

Cast And Characters

The film features Akshay Kumar as Parshuram Gokhale, Saif Ali Khan as Shyam Rane, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Naina, Saiyami Kher as Inspector Varsha Joshi, Rajpal Yadav as Chandu, Boman Irani as Judge Pradhan, Kanchan Pagare as Sudhir, a security guard, and Yamini Joshi as Shraddha, among others.

The screenplay is written by Rohan Shankar, Priyadarshan and Abilash Nair. Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn have produced the film under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films.