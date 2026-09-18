Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Earns Only ₹9.85 Crore During Its First Week

Haiwaan Box Office Collection | YouTube

Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, was released last Friday. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and after a dull start of Rs. 3 crore, Haiwaan failed to show a jump at the box office. In fact, during the first weekend itself, the movie dropped and earned Rs. 7.35 crore net in India. On Monday, it crashed at the box office, and on Wednesday, it dropped further.

According to Sacnilk, on its seventh day, Haiwaan collected Rs. 55 lakh net at the box office in India, taking the total to Rs. 9.85 crore net. The film's domestic gross box office collection till now is Rs. 11.76 crore.

Haiwaan Worldwide Gross Collection

Haiwaan, on its day seven, earned Rs. 10 lakh overseas, taking the international gross collection to Rs. 3.35 crore. Meanwhile, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 15.11 crore.

Haiwaan Budget

According to reports, Haiwaan is made on a budget of Rs. 100-115 crore. So, if we look at the reported budget and the collection, the film is one of the biggest flops of the year. It needs a miraculous jump like Hanuman Ansh in the coming days to become a hit at the box office, but that looks difficult.

The film doesn't have an open window at the box office, as this week Daayra and Vibe are releasing.

Haiwaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Haiwaan is not a bad film, but it is also not a great film. If you have watched Oppam, then you might feel the film offers nothing new apart from a few new scenes and different actors. But if you haven't watched Oppam, then you can surely watch Haiwaan once, as you won't be disappointed. It is a treat for Saif's fans, and Akkians will also be happy with this movie, even though Akshay has a small role in it."