 Haiwaan Advance Booking Report: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Sells More Than 15K Tickets For Its Opening Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHaiwaan Advance Booking Report: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Sells More Than 15K Tickets For Its Opening Day

Haiwaan Advance Booking Report: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Sells More Than 15K Tickets For Its Opening Day

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan has sold over 15,000 tickets for its opening day. The Priyadarshan directorial has earned Rs. 36.10 lakh gross in advance bookings without block seats and Rs. 1.37 crore gross with block seats. The film, featuring Akshay as the antagonist, is set to hit theatres on September 11, 2026, across Indian cinemas.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, September 10, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Haiwaan Advance Booking Report: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Sells More Than 15K Tickets For Its Opening Day
Haiwaan Advance Booking | YouTube

After the success of Bhooth Bangla earlier this year, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have teamed up again for the film Haiwaan. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, and Akshay will be seen playing the role of the antagonist. Haiwaan is all set to release on September 11, 2026, and the trailer had grabbed everyone's attention. But the pre-release buzz is strictly decent. The advance booking of the movie started a couple of days ago, and till now, it has received a lukewarm response.

According to Sacnilk, Haiwaan, for its first day, has till now sold more than 15K tickets. As of now, it has collected Rs. 36.10 lakh gross without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 1.37 crore gross. Well, the advance booking is surely not up to the mark, but let's hope that the on-the-spot bookings will give the film a boost on its first day.

Haiwaan is a thriller, so the collection also depends a lot on the reviews and word of mouth. If the reviews from critics and the audience are positive, we can expect the movie to get better footfalls during evening and night shows.

Read Also
Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan Gets U/A 16+ Certificate Ahead Of Release
Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan Gets U/A 16+ Certificate Ahead Of Release

Haiwaan Remake Of Oppam

Priyadarshan is known for making remakes of his own movies, and Haiwaan is not an exception. In 2016, he had directed Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal and Samuthirakani in the lead roles. The original movie was a hit at the box office, and it had also impressed the critics. It also won multiple awards, and Mohanlal received Best Actor awards at mostly all the award functions.

Read Also
Saif Ali Khan On Performing His Own Action Scenes In Haiwaan: 'Room Had Broken Glass Everywhere, It...
Saif Ali Khan On Performing His Own Action Scenes In Haiwaan: 'Room Had Broken Glass Everywhere, It...

As Oppam had received a great response, the expectations from Haiwaan are also quite high. So, let's wait and watch what response the Akshay and Saif starrer will get.

The movie also stars Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source