Hail Mary X Review | YouTube

Kunchacko Boban's latest film, Hail Mary, hit theaters on November 26, 2026, and has started receiving positive reactions from audiences. Directed by Vishnu Revikumar, the mystery drama is adapted from Indugopan’s novel Ambilymol Thirodhanam. The film has been drawing attention for its engaging narrative, with several viewers taking to social media to share their first impressions.

Hail Mary X Review

Netizens React

Soon after its theatrical release, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to post their reviews. One viewer praised the film’s promotional strategy, writing, “#HailMary getting excellent WOM! Now, that’s one way to put out a movie... no teaser, no trailer... just a bunch of interviews, and relying on the first-day movie-goers to promote the film!”

Another user called it a “decent crime investigation drama”, adding that the neatly written story keeps viewers engaged until the end. The viewer also praised its emotional angle, Jake Bejoy’s background score, cinematography and action choreography, while describing Kunchacko Boban as the show-stealer.

Several others shared similar reactions. One post read, “#HailMary is such a good watch. Suraj Venjaramoodu never disappoints. Man, what an actor. Wish he had more screentime.” Another simply called the film a “very good one."

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Cast

The film also features Anu Sithara, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Suhasini Maniratnam, Vinay Forrt, Jagadish and Kavya Ramachandra in key roles.