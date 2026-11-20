Bhuvan Bam is back with the second season of his popular comedy series Dhindora, and viewers have already started sharing their reactions on social media. Premiering five years after the first season, the new instalment has brought back several familiar characters from the BB Ki Vines universe.

Early reactions on X suggest that the series has managed to impress longtime fans, with many welcoming the return of Bhuvan's much-loved characters and praising his performance.

The second season premiered on Netflix on November 20. This time, Titu Mama finds himself dealing with a massive Rs 11 crore loss while also trying to repair his relationship with his in-laws. The family drama takes an unexpected turn as his attempts to sort out the situation lead to a series of comic incidents. Actor Sanjeeda Sheikh has also joined the cast as Kavita Mami.

Dhindora Season 2 X Review: What Are Viewers Saying?

Soon after the series premiered, viewers took to X to share their reactions. The initial response has been positive, with fans of Bhuvan Bam appreciating the return of the familiar characters and his comic performance.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Dhindora 2 promises another entertaining experience filled with laughter, creativity and engaging storytelling. Fans are ready to enjoy every moment! #Dhindora2 https://t.co/VQRTbgJqkm — Rajan Tivari (@rajan_tiwa86791) November 20, 2026

Just finished Dhindora Season 2, multiple characters, one face, zero collective brain cells, and classic comedy from start to finish. 🔥😂 @Bhuvan_Bam you are insane 🙌💯 #dhindoraseason2 https://t.co/kT0ykeaHvY — Vaishali Gupta (@GurlAmbitions) November 20, 2026

Kuch series sirf entertain karti hain, aur kuch dil mein jagah bana leti hain 😭❤️ Dhindora 2 definitely second wali hai!#Dhindora2 https://t.co/gzydWndOU7 — Aaryan_sharma (@abdullah644631) November 20, 2026

Bhai ke saare characters jab ek saath screen pe aate hain toh alag hi vibe banti hai 😭❤️ 5 saal ka intezaar sach mein worth it tha, har ek scene pure nostalgia aur comedy se bhara hai 😂🔥 #Dhindora2 https://t.co/Zv1LmscnQe — Wellsy (@im_wellsy_2005) November 20, 2026

The writing, acting, characters, and comedy—everything is top-tier! #Dhindora2 has completely won me over! https://t.co/khIKojc9gK — Gour majhi (@Gourmajhi260131) November 20, 2026

Kuch series sirf entertain karti hain, aur kuch dil mein jagah bana leti hain❤️ Dhindora 2 definitely second wali hai!. Go and watch it. Aur batana kesa laga #DhindoraS2 https://t.co/n1cs7XAbzl — Rashi Jain (@rasheejain03) November 20, 2026

Ek baar mein saare episodes khatam kar diye! 😭 Starting se end tak surprises, unexpected twists aur ek se ek dhamakedaar entries! 🔥 Wahi purani feeling, bas naye tadke ke saath!❤️ Dhindora door tak pitega aur iss baar bhi saare records todega!🥁 #Dhindora2 #bhuvanbam #Netflix https://t.co/SkgSzKQqKa — Rani🐝🐝 (@Bhuvan__Rani) November 20, 2026

Binge-watching all six episodes was totally worth it. The storytelling, comedy and character moments make #Dhindora2 a fun watch. https://t.co/mXDVCtTk8S — KAIRA (@IAMKAIRAFAN) November 20, 2026

The characters may be crazy but their situations feel surprisingly familiar That connection makes #Dhindora2 so entertaining https://t.co/8d9qP2l0aG — 𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐒 🗿 (@Only_Factsyy) November 20, 2026

What Is Dhindora Season 2 About?

The second season continues the story from where the first instalment ended. Titu Mama, played by Bhuvan Bam, is struggling to deal with a Rs 11 crore financial loss. At the same time, he wants to mend his relationship with his in-laws. However, his efforts to bring things under control lead to several unexpected situations.

Apart from Bhuvan Bam, the series features Sanjeeda Sheikh as Kavita Mami, Titu Mama's wife, and Kanwaljit Singh in a key role.

Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, Dhindora Season 2 consists of eight episodes and is currently streaming on Netflix. The episodes are titled Saajan Chala Sasural, Lagg Gaye Beta, Khela Hobe, Bho(Gro)cery Waale, Jiju Please, OK! OK! OK!, Paasa Palat and La-waaris.

Each episode has a runtime of approximately 27 to 34 minutes.