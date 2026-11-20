Bhuvan Bam is back with the second season of his popular comedy series Dhindora, and viewers have already started sharing their reactions on social media. Premiering five years after the first season, the new instalment has brought back several familiar characters from the BB Ki Vines universe.
Early reactions on X suggest that the series has managed to impress longtime fans, with many welcoming the return of Bhuvan's much-loved characters and praising his performance.
The second season premiered on Netflix on November 20. This time, Titu Mama finds himself dealing with a massive Rs 11 crore loss while also trying to repair his relationship with his in-laws. The family drama takes an unexpected turn as his attempts to sort out the situation lead to a series of comic incidents. Actor Sanjeeda Sheikh has also joined the cast as Kavita Mami.
Dhindora Season 2 X Review: What Are Viewers Saying?
Soon after the series premiered, viewers took to X to share their reactions. The initial response has been positive, with fans of Bhuvan Bam appreciating the return of the familiar characters and his comic performance.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
What Is Dhindora Season 2 About?
The second season continues the story from where the first instalment ended. Titu Mama, played by Bhuvan Bam, is struggling to deal with a Rs 11 crore financial loss. At the same time, he wants to mend his relationship with his in-laws. However, his efforts to bring things under control lead to several unexpected situations.
Apart from Bhuvan Bam, the series features Sanjeeda Sheikh as Kavita Mami, Titu Mama's wife, and Kanwaljit Singh in a key role.
Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, Dhindora Season 2 consists of eight episodes and is currently streaming on Netflix. The episodes are titled Saajan Chala Sasural, Lagg Gaye Beta, Khela Hobe, Bho(Gro)cery Waale, Jiju Please, OK! OK! OK!, Paasa Palat and La-waaris.
Each episode has a runtime of approximately 27 to 34 minutes.