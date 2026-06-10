Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun Dhawan Starrer Shows No Growth, Mints ₹3.50 Crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai hit theatres on June 5 but received a lukewarm response from audiences. While some viewers labelled the film 'cringe,' others criticised its outdated humour and jokes.

Amid the mixed word-of-mouth and criticism, the film's box office performance has also remained underwhelming. However, on day five, the romantic entertainer managed to hold steady, collecting Rs 3.50 crore net and maintaining the same earnings as the previous day.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 5

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected Rs 3.50 crore net on Day 5 (first Tuesday), matching its Day 4 earnings and showing no growth or decline in collections. The film recorded its Day 5 business across 7,565 shows indicating a consistent audience turnout despite the usual weekday slowdown. While the collections have remained modest, the film has managed to hold steady during its first week.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has taken its total India net collection to Rs 31 crore. Meanwhile, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 36.92 crore, reflecting its overall performance in the domestic market so far.

The romantic comedy also continued to add to its international earnings. On Day 5, the film collected Rs 1 crore gross overseas, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 10.50 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 47.42 crore.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2 stars to Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and wrote, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has all the ingredients of a typical David Dhawan entertainer, but very little of the magic. The story is predictable, many jokes feel rehearsed, and several punchlines fail to land. While a few comic scenes in the second half manage to bring genuine laughs, they aren't enough to save the film."