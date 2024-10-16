'Had A Spasm, Kept Pushing It': Rakul Preet Singh Shares Health Update After 'Major' Gym Injury While Deadlifting 80 Kg (VIDEO)

Photo Via Instagram/@rakulpreet

Actress Rakul Preet Singh injured her back recently after deadlifting 80 kg during her workout session, leading her doctor to recommend bed rest for over a week. The actress has finally shared a health update with her fans and revealed that she continued working out despite experiencing a spasm.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rakul said, "Here is a little health update. I did something very stupid. I did not listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it and it turned into a major injury. I have been on the bed for the last six days. I think it will take another week or say for me to fully recover. I really hope I recover faster than that because it is not easy for me to give in and rest."

Check out the video:

Read Also Rakul Preet Singh Suffers Serious Injury After 80 Kg Deadlift Without Belt, Actress On Bed Rest

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"But, it is a lesson learnt that please listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don't try to push. I thought that my mind was stronger than my body. It doesn't always work like that. Thank you so much for all your wishes, especially the people who misses me. I will bounce back stronger," she added.

Despite the injury, Rakul continued to shoot for her upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2, taking a muscle relaxant to fulfill her commitment.

A source close to the actress said, "Rakul has been on bed rest for the last few days and the situation has been quite scary. It all started on the morning of October 5, when Rakul was doing her workout. She did an 80 kg deadlift without wearing a belt, which resulted in a spasm on her back. Despite this, she continued to shoot for 'De De Pyaar De 2' taking a muscle relaxant in order to fulfill her commitment, for 2 consecutive days. After 3 days of bearing the pain she visited the physios, and each time the pain would be back after 3-4 hours. She continued the physio but on October 10, an hour before her birthday party, she went through the worst situation."

"It was quite an eventful birthday with muscle relaxants and injections given to her. It's been five days now since she's recovering and it's a slow and steady process. Rakul is someone who always pushes her body. Instead of resting, she continued shooting which resulted in a drastic situation. But this is a lesson learnt and hopefully, she will recover soon," the source added