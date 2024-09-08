Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee's K-Drama Online

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Gyeongseong Creature is a science fiction drama starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee in the lead roles. Season 2 of the series is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Gyeongseong Creature Season 2?

The upcoming K-drama will be streaming from September 27, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 premieres September 27! In 2024 Seoul, enduring mysteries unravel when Chae-ok encounters Ho-jae, a man with an uncanny resemblance to Tae-sang. What twists of fate await them?"

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 premieres September 27!



In 2024 Seoul, enduring mysteries unravel when Chae-ok encounters Ho-jae, a man with an uncanny resemblance to Tae-sang. What twists of fate await them? pic.twitter.com/RQ24fw1Cjq — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2024

Plot

The story is set in the backdrop of 1945, during the Imperial Japanese Army's occupation of Gyeongseong (the old name of Seoul). The series depicts the brutality inflicted by the Japanese forces on civilians, including secret biological experiments on human beings. The series explores what happens when their weapon creates a monster. Who takes the initiative to protect the city is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Gyeongseong Creature Season 2

The cast of the drama includes Park Seo-joon as Jang Tae-sang, Han So-hee as Yoon Chae-ok, Claudia Kim as Yukiko Maeda, Kim Hae-sook as Mrs. Nawol, Wi Ha-joon as Kwon Jun-taek, Jo Han-chul as Yoon Jung-won and Park Ji-hwan as Gu Gap-pyeong, among others. The upcoming South Korean drama is directed by Chung Dong-yoon and Roh Young-sub. It is written by Kang Eun-kyung. Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 is produced by Studio Dragon, Story & Pictures Media and Kakao Entertainment.