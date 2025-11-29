 Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh's Film Opens Low At ₹50 Lakh Despite Positive Reviews
Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, marks fashion designer Manish Malhotra's debut as a producer with Stage5. Released on Friday alongside Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein, it earned just Rs 50 lakh on day 1, with 8.61% occupancy. In contrast, Tere Ishk Mein opened to Rs 16 crore, the year's second-biggest romantic movie opener.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
article-image

Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh and directed by Vibhu Puri, marks the theatrical debut offashion designer Manish Malhotra's production house, Stage5. Released on Friday, November 28, the film clashed with Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein. While it has received a positive response from audiences on social media, the film had a slow start at the box office on day 1.

Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 1

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Gustaakh Ishq has earned only Rs 50 lakh on its opening day. The film registered an overall 8.61% Hindi occupancy on Friday, with the breakdown as follows: Morning Shows: 3.62%, Afternoon Shows: 4.89%, Evening Shows: 4.97%, Night Shows: 20.96%.

In comparison, Tere Ishk Mein opened to a smashing Rs 16 crore on Day 1, marking the second-biggest opening for a romantic movie this year, after Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara, which leads with Rs 21.5 crore.

The film is set in the 1990s and revolves around three central characters: Nawazuddin Saifuddin (Vijay Varma), Mannat (Fatima Sana Shaikh), and Aziz Beg (Naseeruddin Shah).

Gustaakh Ishq also had its Gala Premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on 24 November 2025, before its theatrical release.

Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma's 'Criminally Charming' Act & His Chemistry With Fatima Sana...
article-image

Free Press Journal's Review

The film is a masterclass in acting… by the master himself… the one and only Naseeruddin Shah. Despite not being the central character, the manner in which he holds the film is something only an actor of his stature and repute can manage to do! He is followed closely by Vijay Varma. With due respect to his approach towards his character, there are places where he does look struggling with his character. At the same time, he does not let the character go astray.

The music is by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by poet-lyricist Gulzar.

